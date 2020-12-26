Patrick (Paddy) Lonergan, Cahir

‘The Elms’, Knockgraffon, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Paddy’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday 28th at 12noon on http://funeralslive.ie/paddy-lonergan/.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Lewy Body Parkinson’s research at the Institute of Neurology, 57 Eccles Street, Dublin.

