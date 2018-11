Annfield, Bouladuff, Thurles.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Wednesday from 4.30 until 7.30.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Monroe for 11.30 funeral mass, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. House private on Thursday morning please.