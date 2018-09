Flaggy Lane, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday from 5.30 with Funeral Prayers at 7.30 followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

House Private Please.

Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.