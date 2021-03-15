Patrick ‘Paddy’ Armitage, Nenagh & Templemore

Patrick (Paddy) Armitage

Brooklands Drive, Nenagh and formerly of Templemore, March 11th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Josie, beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Claire (Ryan) and Brian.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter-in-law Dominique, son-in-law, Gerard, cherished grandson Cian, brothers and sisters Tom, John, Sarah and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, former colleagues and many friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Paddy will take place on Thursday 11th, departing his home at 12.20pm to arrive for 1 o’clock mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

