Patrick (Pa) Maher, Nenagh

Patrick (Pa) Maher

St. Conlon’s Home Nenagh & late of Rathurles Nenagh

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Nenagh General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved brothers and sisters John, Tom, Peg (Hogan) and Josie Lyons. Deeply regretted by his loving family Breda (Banaghan), Ger, Shay, Mandy and their mother Margaret. Grandchildren Jessica, Alexa, Jake, Saoirse, Ryan, Jack, Tianna, Amber, Joshua and Rhys. Sons in law Colm and Ger, daughters in law Carmel and Ciara. brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, his many friends in St.Conlons home Nenagh, his long time friend Pa Hennessy, his cousins relatives and kind neighbours. May Pa Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday morning followed by burial in Ballinree cemetery at approx 12 o’clock. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend have an opportunity to meet the funeral cortege as it passes his home in Rathurles at approx 11 o’clock.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Conlon’s home Nenagh.

