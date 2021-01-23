Patrick O’Connor, Borrisoleigh

Cullohill, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.

Patrick died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Mary, sister Margaret, brother James, sisters-in-law Kathleen & Josephine, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government and HSE guidelines a private family mass will take place on Sunday in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 11 O’Clock, followed by interment in the Templederry Church of Ireland Cemetery.

For those who would like to attend but cannot, you may leave a message of condolence in the condolence book below.

Patrick’s Mass will be live streamed on twitch.tv/borrisoleighandilleigh.

