Patrick O’Callaghan, Clonmel

Cascade, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Patrick, in his 87th year, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday afternoon in the presence of his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Josephine, daughters Aoife, Oonagh and Emeir, son Patrick, brother Phil, son-in-law Kamal, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

