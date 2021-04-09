Patrick Murphy, Roscrea

Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly of Sheehane, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Winfred, sons John and Thomas.

Deeply regretted by his sons Brendan and Martin, daughters Breda, Mary, Anne, Julie, Margaret and Christine, sister Julia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Patrick’s Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people).

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11.00 (Travelling by his former residences and travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence