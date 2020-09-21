Patrick Kennedy, Portroe

Patrick Kennedy

Curragh, Portroe, September 21st 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Sean and Agnes and his sister Ina.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, Mary, John, Jane, Tom, Mike, Ann, Josephine and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, uncle Sean and Kit, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday for family and friends from 4pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering). Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace.

