Patrick Joseph (PJ) Collins, Templederry

Garryglass, Templederry, Nenagh.

March 21st 2021, at University Hospital Limerick (after a short illness).

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary Anne and brother of the late Willie.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister in law Mary, nephews Thomas and Seán, Thomas’ wife Katie, Seán partner Felicity, grandnephew Pearse, grandnieces Maddie and Sam, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry this Tuesday arriving for 1 o’ clock Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards to Dolla Cemetery.

In line with current guidelines on social gatherings, funeral mass will be restricted to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view on following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpd39ChwZWSLM9b4xVgZJA.

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings.

“May he Rest in Peace”

