Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Hynes,

Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Church View House, Templemore,

Reposing at his son’s residence Lindsay Road, Glasnevin today and Sunday from 7 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 8 o’clock to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o’clock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick.