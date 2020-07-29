Patrick Gerard Kennedy, Atlanta & Ballinderry

Patrick Gerard Kennedy

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A. and formerly of Ballinderry, Nenagh.

21-07-2020. Following an illness bravely borne with great fortitude and dignity, surrounded by his beloved wife and best friend Tracey and his sons Rory and Robbie of whom he was deeply proud.

Patrick was in recovery having survived Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, sadly he contracted COVID 19 which he was unable to overcome. Patrick was predeceased by his baby brother Michael. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and sons, his much loved parents John and Lucy Kennedy, brothers Liam (Sharon) and John (Edel) of Ballinderry, Nenagh, sisters Majella (James) Smith and Mary (Liam) Butler Birr and Loretta (Brian) Bolger Dublin. Also his nieces and nephews in Ireland Hilary, Louise, Billy, Lucy, Daniel, Luke, Ellen, Anna and David, his uncle Gerard (Eileen). Also sadly missed by his family in America, his mother-in-law Dodie Ortiz who loved him as her own, his brothers-in-law, Richard (Liz) and Rob (Leigh) Ortiz, sister-in-law Kim (Doug) Cole and his nieces and nephews Matthew, Brian, Kevin, Julian, Cami, Emma and Celia, also by his aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends.

Patrick’s Funeral will take place at a later date in America.

