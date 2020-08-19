Patrick (Connie) Carey, Clonmel

Patrick (Connie) Carey

Cooleens Close, and formerly of Queen Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

18th August 2020, peacefully at his residence. (Father of the late Stella and Pat)

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria and children Brian, Maisie, Paula, Maxine, Flora-Louise, John- Paul, Emma, Alan and Mathew, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Maureen, sister in law, nephew, nieces, relative and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Patrick’s Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at S.S. Peter &Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul . Sympathies can be left on the condolence section below.

