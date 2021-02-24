Patrick ‘Blackie’ Burke, Clonmel & Johnstown

Patrick (Blackie) Burke

“Comeragh View”, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Johnstown, Co Kilkenny.

Retired member of the Defence Forces, Blackie passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Eileen, sons Barry and Kevin, grandsons Kyle and Cody, sister Sheila, nephew Eoin, niece Jenny, John and Patrick, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

