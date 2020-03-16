Patricia (Pat) Normile (nee O’Connor), Clonmel

Marlfield, Clonmel

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding

Private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 11am with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.