Pat Toohey, Burgess

Scragg, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on the 7th February 2021, suddenly, at home.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Bridget, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

