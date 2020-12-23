Pat Quinlan, Holycross

Glenreigh, Holycross.

Arriving at 11 o’clock on Thursday for funeral mass at 11.30 in Holycross Abbey followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence