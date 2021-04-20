Pat Phillips, Clonmel & Clonmore

Pat Phillips

Elm Park, Clonmel and formerly Clonmore, Templemore.

Missed by Martha (Kennedy), Geraldine (White), Pa, Declan & Emma, sister Margaret (O’Connor), grandchildren Shane, Eoghan and Ayla, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Thursday at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click on the tab ST OLIVERS.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence