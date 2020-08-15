Pat Penny, Kilkenny & Inch

Patrick (Pat) Penny

Shelumsrath, Callan Road, Kilkenny, and formerly of Inch, Thurles

Pat, ex Garda Síochána, died peacefully at his home. Much-loved husband of Kate.

Reposing at his home today from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny on Sunday at 2pm, and will be restricted to family and close friends (50 people maximum). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Enquiries to Malones Funeral Directors Templemore please.

