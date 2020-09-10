Pat O’Driscoll, England and Kilsheelan

Bournemouth, England and formerly Kilheffernan, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday last in Bournemouth Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Colleen (Berger), grandchildren Katie and Ben, brother John, sister Bridget (Monaghan), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will be held for Pat in Bournemouth at a later date.

