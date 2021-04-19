Pat O’Donnell, Thurles

Pat O’Donnell

Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles and formerly Monadreen, Thurles.

In the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Noreen (née O’Donovan, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick), parents Thomas and Eileen and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by his brothers Derry, Noel and Michael, sisters Noreen and Carrie, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, Ardeen community, former neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Pat’s funeral is private.

Pat’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 21st April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

