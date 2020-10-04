Pat O’Donnell, Fethard

Monroe, Fethard, October 4th 2020.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Stephen, Eric, Kenneth and Kevin, daughter Vanessa, brothers Gerry, Noel, Andy and Johnny, sisters Breda, Catherine, Marie and Sanny, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Ronan, Saoirse, Darragh, Rian, Cullainn, Charlie, Josh, Anna, Alex and Abby, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

