Glengoole, Thurles.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4 o’clock, with prayers at 7.30.

Arriving at SS Patrick and Oliver’s Church, Glengoole on Friday morning at 11.15, for funeral mass at 11.30.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice and Motor Neurone Association.

House private on Friday morning.