Pat Landers, Ardfinnan

Pat Landers

Gleann na Siúire, Ardfinnan, Clonmel.

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan at 11.30am with burial immediately after in Ballyporeen Cemetery.

