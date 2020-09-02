Pat Hayes, Killenaule

Lurgoe, Killenaule.

Reposing at O’Connell’s funeral home, Killenaule on Thursday evening from 4pm-7pm. Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.15 for funeral mass at 11.30.

Burial immediately afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery.

HSE and government guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings must be adhered to.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence