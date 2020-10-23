Pat Coffey, Nenagh

Boulagloss, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

October 21st 2020, following an accident, predeceased by his parents John and Mairead and his nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Eileen, Fiona and Mary, partner Bríd, nephew Laurence, nieces Emer, Mary, Ellie, Lauren and Clodagh, brothers-in-law Hugh Hayes, John McCormack and Paul Spain, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass (25 people) for Pat will take place on Sunday 25th in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May he Rest in Peace.