Pádraig O’Meara, Nenagh

Knockalton, Nenagh

(January 5th 2021) peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, in his 76th year. Predeceased by his parents Pádraig and Kathleen (Tyone, Nenagh) and beloved sister Máire. Dearly loved brother of Philomena, Treasa (Brennan), Martin and Ciarán (Portlaoise). Lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a family funeral will take place, arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday, 7th of January, for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would like to have attended the Mass but cannot may view it on the church livestream at www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2fm.

The family thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time.

