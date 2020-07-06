Paddy Ryan, Templederry & Loughmore

Paddy Ryan

Cooneen, Templederry & late of Loughmore, Co Tipperary. Peacefully 6/7/20 surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his infant son Gerard, sister Noreen & brother Matt. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary & cherished family John, Sheila, Maureen, Nora and Brigid. Brothers Tom & Jerry, Grandchildren Patrick, Breda, Marie, Julie, Shaun, Laura, Matthew and Emma Rose. Daughter in law Geraldine, sons in law Joe, James & Tom, sister in law Peggy. Nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral mass will take place in Templederry Church this Thursday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery at approx 12.30 o’clock.

