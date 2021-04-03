Paddy (Patrick) Moore, Templemore

Lakeview Drive, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Monica, Sons, Martin, Bob, Jack, Patrick and Christopher, Daughter Christine, son in law John Paul, Daughters in law, Mary, Majella , Natalie and Joanne, Brother Michael and partner Mary,

Grandchildren, Megan, Robert, Jack, Hayley, Noah, Nathan, Brody, Emily Rose, Mia, Stacey, Relatives and Friends,

May he Rest In Peace.

Cremation will take place on Monday.

Cremation may be viewed live on shannoncrematorium.ie at 1:30 using password PM1330EG.

Messages of condolences can be left on EJGrey.com.

