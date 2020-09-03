Paddy O’Loughnane, Cahir

Church St., Cahir.

Paddy’s Funeral Cortège will leave his home on Friday morning at 11:30 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 12pm requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to The Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence