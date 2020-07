Late of Joanstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford.

He died on the 25th of July 2020.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil ,Children,Ursla,Claire ,Dermot,Roberta, and Sinead. Brothers Sisters Daughter in law, sons in law,Grandchildren ,nieces nephews relatives and friends RIP

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving for funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg, followed by burial in church town cemetery.