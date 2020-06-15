Paddy Moloney, Roscrea

Birr Road, Roscrea.

Due to government guidelines relating to Covid-19 a private family funeral mass will take place on Tuesday in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea followed by burial in the adjoining new cemetery.

Those who wish to view the funeral mass can do so on www.stcronanscluster.ie

A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence