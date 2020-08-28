Paddy Kiely, Thurles and Moyne

Ikerrin Court, Thurles, and formerly of Moyne.

Peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Jim Kiely. Sadly missed by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anna (Ely), devoted father of Vincent, Margo, Vivienne, Paraig and Martin, daughters-in-law, Sharon, Nicola and Karen, sons-in-law Paddy and Brendan. Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters Chrissie, Liam and Mary, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

House Private

Please adhere to government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings while attending Paddy’s Funeral. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to guidelines are invited to leave a message of condolence below or on EJGrey.com

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 5PM to 6 PM, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, arriving at 7.15 PM. Paddy’s funeral mass will take place at 12 Noon, followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thurles Mens’ Shed.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence