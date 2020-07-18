Paddy Kennedy, Newtown

Paddy Kennedy

Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh Co. Tipperary. July 17th 2020 peacefully in the loving care of his family at Milford care centre.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Colleen & Rachael, wife Margaret, brother Michael, sisters Philomena (Kennedy), Eilish (Bradding) , Noreen (Marum), Sally & Maureen, Colleen’s partner James, grandchild P.J. brothers in law, sisters in law, nephew’s, neices, relatives & many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5-7pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe church on Monday morning at 10.45a.m. for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghalarra cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines. The Kennedy family wish to thank you for your co-operation.

