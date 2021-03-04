Paddy Kelly, Puckane

Paddy Kelly

The Lane, Puckane, Nenagh, Life President of Kildangan GAA Club, March 4th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother John, beloved husband of Alice and loving father of Noreen (Nagle) (Liscannor), Bríd (Coffey), Eamonn and Ailish (McGee) (U.K.). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sons-in-law Michael, Eamonn and Steven, daughter-in-law Mary, his grandchildren whom he adored Aislinn and Caoimhe Nagle, April and Ally Coffey, Paraic, Roisín and Ciaran Kelly and Kate, Jack and Dan McGee, his brothers Ned, Willie and Jimmy, sister Winnie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Paddy will take place on Saturday, departing his home at 11.30am, via Kildangan GAA Grounds, to arrive for 12 o’clock Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service on https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPIr7vpmqcoQc-C8-Lw

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

