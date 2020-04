Shrahavaralla, Clonoulty, Cashel.

Reposing at his residence from Monday evening.

Due to Government restrictions house is private.

A private Mass will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Wednesday. The Funeral Mass may be viewed online at www.memoriallane.ie/memorial-lane-viewing-room at 2pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathies at a later date.