Kylebeg, Newtown, Nenagh.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh, on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 8pm, arriving to Youghalarra Church for 8:30pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Garrykennedy New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please.