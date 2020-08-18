Paddy Duggan, Ballysloe, Gortnahoe, Thurles

Reposing at his residence with Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St Peter and St Oliver Glengoole arriving for 11.30 Requiem Mass for family and close friends.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

No Flowers Please… Donations if desired to St Lukes Hospital Rathgar.

