Paddy Doyle, Thurles

7, Moyne Road, Thurles.

Paddy died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday the 10th of August.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Kay, his brother Jimmy and his sister Olive, he will be greatly missed by his heartbroken children Karen and David, son-in-law Liam, Richelle, sisters Anna and Breda, his grandchildren Eve and Kate to whom he was devoted, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

