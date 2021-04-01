Paddy Deegan, Castleiney & Clonmore

Paddy Deegan

Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore, and late of Clonmore, suddenly on 27th March 2021.

Brother of the late Martin, Sr. Stephanie and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters, Lorraine and Anita, son Mervyn, daughter-in-law Erin, sons-in-law Paddy (Clarke) and Emmett (Stankard), grandchildren Amy, Cora, Paul, Michael, Ronan, Daniel, Ciara, Caoimhe and Mairead, sisters, Maura (Delaney), Sr. Eileen and Trish (Fogarty), brother Tommy, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law , nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem mass on Sunday the 4th of April in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 2 pm.

Cremation will take place afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House Private please.

Mass may be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence