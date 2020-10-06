Paddy Conway, Dunkerrin

Dunkerrin, Co Offaly.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply loved by his sons Richard and Thomas, daughters Margaret and Elizabeth, sisters Sr Jane, Sr Sylvester and Teresa, brother Matt, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, much loved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7.30 arriving at St Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin at 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

House private, family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with Government guidelines the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends.

