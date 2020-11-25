Pa O’Dwyer, Thurles

Pa O’Dwyer

Moyne Road, Thurles.

25-11-2020. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Phil, sons J.J., Willie and Páraig, adored grandchildren James, Emily, Layla, Eimear and Danny, daughter in law Majella, brothers Dickie and John, sister Brídeen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines; Pa’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 28th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Please observe social distancing, wear a face-mask and avoid handshaking.

