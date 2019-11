The Mews, Marlfield, Clonmel and late of Blessington, Wicklow.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s funeral home Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5-7pm.

Funeral arriving at the Church of our Lady, Blessington, Wicklow on Sunday for funeral mass at 2:30pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in Burgage cemetery.

No flowers please.