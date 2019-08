Rathloose, Powerstown Clonmel and formerly Graiguenamanagh Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o’clock with evening prayers at 6:30, followed by removal to St.John the Baptist church Powerstown at 7 o’clock.

Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.