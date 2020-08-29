Olive Flanagan (nee Fox), Clare, London and Nenagh

Ard Donagh, Ennistymon, Co. Clare, late of London and formerly of Luska, Puckane, Nenagh.

On August 28th 2020, suddenly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, much loved mother of Leonora, Katie, James and Grainne and grandmother of Saoirse, Macey and Louisa.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sisters Maura, Eddie (Cork), Annette, Tom and Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Olive’s Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Monday at 12.30pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, Nenagh (E45 Y725) followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Family flowers only, and donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

