Olive Collins née McGrath, Bray and Clonmel

Late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Prior Park Road, Clonmel.

Died on 25th September, 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis, loving mother of Susan (McInnes) and Keith and mother-in-law of Therese and the late Don. Predeceased by her sister, Betty (O’Donnell) and brothers Ronald and Derek. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Stuart, Sandra, Shane and Timothy, Stuart’s wife Gemma, sister-in-law Brenda (McGrath), brother-in-law Neil (O’Donnell), nieces, nephews and the McInnes family, Bray.

May she Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

Family flowers only please.

