Oisín Williams, Cloughjordan

Deerpark, Cloughjordan.

Brother of the late Colm. Deeply Regretted by his loving Parents Pat & Liz, Bothers Thomas, David and Paidí, Sisters Leah and Ciara, Niece Caoimhe, Nephews Colm and Cian, Grandparents Noreen and Pat (Foote), Aunt Caroline and Uncle Paul, Grandaunts, Granduncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at St Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for 12 noon mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

