Nuala Bourke, Drom

Nuala Bourke (Nee Troy)

Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 22nd of February 2021, predeceased by her husband Donal and daughter Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Andy, Daughters Ena and Eileen, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, Rest in peace.

Requiem mass on Wednesday the 24th of February in St. Mary’s Church Drom at 11-30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary hospice, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Mass can be viewed on www.drominch.com

