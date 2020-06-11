Noreen McGee, Clonmel

Noreen McGee Nee O’Donnell

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 11th June 2020 peacefully after a bravely fought battle at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Due to Government restrictions a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. We suggest using the condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence