Noreen McCarthy (née Gallahue), Fethard and the Glen of Aherlow

Derryluskin, Fethard and formerly of the Glen of Aherlow, on September 25th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Thomas, daughter Annette, grandchildren Niamh, Ciara, Jessie, Megan, Becky, son in law Dessie, daughter in law Maureen, her brothers Danny and Mike, sisters in law Imelda, Ann and Biddy, nieces, nephews, relatives , neighbours and large circle of friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government restrictions the Funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends. Noreen will repose at home on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Her Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am and this may be watched online at parishchurch.net. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolences may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie .

